|
|
|
Paterson (Eyemouth) Ann, Christine, Alan and their families wish to thank everyone who attended Collin's funeral and for their cards, flowers, condolences and kind donations of £636 for Spinal Injuries.
Thanks also to the Rev Andy Haddow for his comforting service, The Town House for excellent catering, David Martin for his caring and professional service. Finally the family wish to thank Doctors and Nurses at Eyemouth Health Centre who along with his carers showed constant devotion to Collin.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 19, 2020