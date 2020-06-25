Home

David Darling

David Darling Notice
Darling (Ladyflat)
David Passed away peacefully
at The Knoll hospital on Monday 15th June 2020,
aged 68 years.
Much loved husband, father
and grandad, will be sadly missed
by family and friends.

Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held at
Fogo Kirk on Friday 26th June 2020.
A memorial service to celebrate
David's life will be held at a later date.
Donations, if desired, to Friends of the Knoll hospital and The Berwickshire Hunt Supporters Club via
www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding
/david-darling-1
Published in Berwickshire News on June 25, 2020
