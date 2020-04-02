Home

Kinghorn Duns Following the sad loss of David, the family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy.
Thank you also to the Drs and nurses of the Duns Medical Group and to the MacMillan and Marie Curie specialist nursing teams, for all of their care
and attention.
We would like to thank
Margery Bambrick for her comforting service and David Martin for his professional services .
Finally for the lovely tribute provided by Janet Donaldson of Scentiments,
thank you.
Published in Berwickshire News on Apr. 2, 2020
