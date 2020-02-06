Home

David McRobbie

David McRobbie Notice
MCROBBIE
Dr David Ian At home on 29th January 2020
with his devoted wife and best friend Flo and loving niece Rhona, aged 70, former Pharmacist Coldstream, Livingston, Bathgate.
Sadly missed husband, uncle, brother and brother in law.
A service will take place at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose,
on Wednesday February 12th at 12 noon to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired will be taken for Scottish Gamekeepers Association
and The Iolaire Centre.
Published in Berwickshire News on Feb. 6, 2020
