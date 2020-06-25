|
SLATER Derek (Showman) The family wish to thank all relatives, friends and villagers for the overwhelming expressions of sympathy, love, support and kindness, given after our sad loss. Very special thanks go to the
district nurses, carers Kelly Roz, Gemma and doctors for their dedicated care throughout.
Grateful thanks to the Reverend Tom Nicholson for his kind words. Respect to all those who attended Derek's beautiful service. Sincere gratitude and thanks for all the donations received in memory of Derek, to J Hill and Sons Undertakers for their care and guidance. Finally to dad himself "our diamond" for the love he gave us all.
Published in Berwickshire News on June 25, 2020