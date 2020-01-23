|
|
|
Todd Dot (Jane)
née Milligan
(Coldstream) Died peacefully at
Victoria Lodge, Coldstream on
16th January 2020, aged 98.
Beloved wife of the late Ernest and adored mother of George and Richard, mother in law to Rhona and Gwen and much-loved grandmother of Richard, Gregor, Gillian, Jenny and Rachel and fondest great grandmother.
Sadly, missed by all.
Funeral service at
Coldstream Parish Church on
Thursday, 30th January at 12.30pm.
All welcome, family flowers only.
Published in Berwickshire News on Jan. 23, 2020