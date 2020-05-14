Home

Elizabeth White

Elizabeth White Notice
WHITE Elizabeth Maria
(Betty Dingwall)
Eyemouth / Edinburgh) Peacefully at Braid Hills Nursing Home on Tuesday, 5 May, 2020.
Elizabeth, beloved wife
of the late William (Bill)
with whom she is reunited,
loving mum to James and Robert,
much loved sister to Helen
and adored aunt, great-aunt,
grandmother and great-grandmother to the family.
Donations in memory of Mum
would be appreciated to support
Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland
www.chss.org.uk.
When movement restrictions are lifted,
it is hoped that a memorial
for mum (and dad) will be held
which family and friends
would be able to attend.
Published in Berwickshire News on May 14, 2020
