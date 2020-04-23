|
|
|
SWAN (Wark) Francis known as Frank Aged 86 peacefully at
home on the 15th April.
Much loved husband of Elspeth,
dearly loved Dad to the late Melville
and cherished Uncle to Fiona.
Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. The family would like to say a
special Thanks to all Frank's carers, neighbours, friends & district nurses for all the kindness shown.
Private funeral with a service of
Thanks Giving for Frank's life to be
arranged at a later date.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare, Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Apr. 23, 2020