JOHNSTON Gordon
(Coldingham) Aged 81
Died peacefully on 20th August in Margaret Kerr Unit.
He was the much loved
husband and soul mate of Heather,
proud father of Callum and Moira,
special Grampsy to Olivia and Elsie,
respected father-in-law
of Matt and Imogen, and
special brother of Barbara.
He was a devoted family man,
a good friend to many in the community
and a faithful and respected Elder
and former Session Clerk of Coldingham /St. Abbs Parish Church.
Due to the current restrictions the funeral will be private at
Melrose Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st September.
However, the cortege will leave from
Abbey Court at 10.30am, driving to
St Abbs, returning to Coldingham and
leaving via Reston Road for those
who would like to pay their respects.
Donations may be made directly to
Palliative Care Fund which includes
The Margaret Kerr Unit at BGH.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 27, 2020