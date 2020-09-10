|
Johnston (Coldingham) Heather and family would
like to thank all relatives and friends for the many cards, messages, prayers and support
we have received following the
sad loss of Gordon.
Thanks to all who came out to say goodbye to Gordon and pay their respects and to Rev Bruce Neill and
Rev Andy Haddow for their words of
tribute and comfort at the service.
Special thanks to all staff at the Margaret Kerr Unit for the love and care shown to Gordon in his last days and making his ending so peaceful - also to us the family we could not all have been in better hands.
Thanks to David Martin and staff for
their professional services handling
all arrangements with efficiency
and sensitivity.
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 10, 2020