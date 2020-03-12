|
WHITE Graham
(Lennel, Coldstream) Peacefully at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital
on Tuesday 3rd March 2020,
Graham, aged 71 years.
Author and environmentalist and
a dear brother of Angela.
Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 1.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for
Cancer Research. Please can
those attending the service
contact Thomas Brown & Sons,
Funeral Directors,
Melrose on 01896 822632.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 12, 2020