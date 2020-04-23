|
PEARSON (nee Hyland) Formerly from Edinburgh. Heather passed away peacefully at Hillside Lodge Care Home on the 18th April 2020.
Wife of the late Peter Pearson,
beloved mum to Michelle, George, Martin and James. A very special grandma & great-grandma to all her wonderful grandkids.
She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.
A big thank you to Hillside Lodge Care Home for their wonderful care & support over the years.
Funeral Service to be held at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose.
Immediate family only due to
current restrictions.
Published in Berwickshire News on Apr. 23, 2020