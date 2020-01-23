|
|
|
MASSIE Hilda
(née Nairn)
(Duns) Suddenly after a short illness at Borders General Hospital on
Sunday 19th January 2020, Hilda, dearly beloved wife of the late Robert, dear mum of Morag, Fiona and Katrina, mother-in-law of Graham, Stewart and Peter and loving nana and great-nana Duns to her family. Cremation Service at Borders Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January at 2.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Berwickshire News on Jan. 23, 2020