Malcolm Jones & Metcalfe
284 High Street
Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire HP4 1AH
01442 864548
Howard King

Howard King Notice
King Howard Formerly of
Mansefield Road, Tweedmouth, peacefully at
St Francis Hospice, Berkhamsted
on 30th December, aged 91.
Loving and much loved husband of Isobel, lovely dad to Fiona and Sheena, father-in-law to Arjen and Russell, special grandad to Heather,
Michael, Max and Sam.
Funeral service to be held at
Chilterns Crematorium, Amersham, Hertfordshire on Friday 24th January
at 1.15pm, to which friends able
to travel are respectfully invited.
Enquiries to Malcolm Jones & Metcalfe, Funeral Directors, Berkhamsted.
Tel 01442 864548.
Published in Berwickshire News on Jan. 9, 2020
