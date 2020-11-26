|
|
|
Wilson (St Abbs) Ian (Noddy) of the Shore.
Loving husband of the late Mary,
proud Dad, Grandad and Uncle.
Died in Edinburgh Royal Hospital
on Wednesday 18th November
after a short illness.
Family flowers only, donations to
St Abbs Independent Lifeboat.
The funeral cortege will pass through St Abbs on Thursday 26th November at approx. 1.10pm for anyone wishing to pay their respects. Special thanks to all medical staff involved with Dad's care over the years.
Published in Berwickshire News on Nov. 26, 2020