|
|
|
Marshall James Fortune (Kelso) Peacefully with his family by his side at Kelso Hospital on Saturday 18thJanuary 2020,
aged 90 years. James (Jimmy)
loving husband of Flora,
much loved father of John and Brian, dear father-in-law of Jo and Hong, special papa of Richard, James,
Jodie Sarah and Jenny.
Funeral service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose on
Tuesday 4th February, at 1.00pm,
to which all family and friends are welcome. No flowers please but donations if desired, to
'Friends of Kelso Hospital'
Special thanks to Dr Lewis and all
the staff at Kelso Hospital.
Published in Berwickshire News on Jan. 30, 2020