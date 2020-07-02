Home

Robertson (Coldingham) James (Jimmy) finally finished his fight with Parkinson's Disease
on the 26th of June.
He was the very much loved husband
of Audrey, tremendously proud
father of Bruce and Fiona, special father-in-law to Jamie and such a
great Papa to Ruben and Imogen.
He lived life to the full thanks to
his loyal family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral will be held at Houndwood.
A memorial service to celebrate his
life and remember all the laughter he brought will be held at a later date.
Published in Berwickshire News on July 2, 2020
