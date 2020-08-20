Home

Gilchrist (Eyemouth) Alex and family wish to
thank relations, friends
and neighbours for the many
cards, flowers and expressions of
sympathy received on the loss of Jean.
Thanks to doctors and nurses at Eyemouth medical practice. To Jean's carers Sharon, Linda and especially Sandra who cared for Jean single-handedly during lockdown without a break. Thanks to Meg from social care for her services. To Angela for her care and devotion and Helen for her friendship. Also to friends in the church who made it possible for the service. To reverend Andy Haddow for his comforting words and to David Martin for his sympathetic help in funeral arrangements.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 20, 2020
