Jean Law

Jean Law Notice
Law (née Wilson)
Jean Haddington /Livingston/ Greenlaw & Macmerry

Peacefully at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Thursday 9th January, Jean, a loving wife to the late
Jimmy, a beloved Aunty to all the family who will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
A service will take place at
Seafield Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January at 2pm to which all family and friends are invited.
Family flowers only please.
A collection in memory of Jean will be taken for Alzheimer's Scotland.
Published in Berwickshire News on Jan. 16, 2020
