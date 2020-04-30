|
|
|
RIX (Berwick Upon Tweed) Heather & Susan would like to thank all at Ward 1 at Berwick Infirmary for the excellent care & love given to Jean and her family whilst in hospital, and La Cura House Care Home for the care given to Jean during her stay.
Thank you to John, minister and friend, for his comforting funeral service,
and all the Baptist Church Family,
for their support, given to Jean
and her daughters.
To Edward Foxton and the
Co-op Funeralcare Team, for all their help with the funeral arrangements, and to all the wonderful family and friends of Jean, for their kindness and support given Jean and family.
You will always be beside us MUM x
Published in Berwickshire News on Apr. 30, 2020