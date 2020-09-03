|
|
|
Bowie (Eyemouth) Jean and family send
their thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards, flowers and support received following the sad loss of Jim.
Special thanks to the Knoll hospital for their comforting care and for the many Carers, Doctors and District Nurses who enabled Jim to spend his last years at home. Rev Andy Haddow
for his comforting service and all
those who were able to attend.
George and Heather at
Heathers Restaurant for
their catering on the day.
Finally David Martin and staff for the funeral arrangements.
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 3, 2020