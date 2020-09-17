|
WINTERBONE Joan Tony would like to thank everyone for their cards & messages of condolence on the sad loss of my mother.
I would also like to thank
Vanessa, Shanty & everyone at
Hillside Lodge for the fantastic care
they provided for her throughout.
Thanks also to Father Chris Smith
for conducting the funeral service
and a special thanks to
Edward Foxton and his team at
Co-op Funeralcare for their
professional and dignified
way in which they carried
out all funeral arrangements.
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 17, 2020