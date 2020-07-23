|
CROFTS John Harper (Eyemouth) Peacefully, after a short illness at Cramlington Hospital, on Saturday 11th July,
John Harper Crofts, aged 90,
beloved husband of Cath, father of Isabel, Anne, Joan and Archie.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of support at this sad time, thanks also to the doctors, nurses and carers who looked after John, Rev A. Haddow for his comforting service and James Inglis for funeral arrangements.
