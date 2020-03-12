|
Renton Linda, Nicola and David send their heartfelt thanks to all family and friends for their kindness, support and huge amount of messages, cards and flowers received since the sad loss of John, we are deeply grateful.
We were overwhelmed by the attendance at St Johns Church
for his memorial service. Thanks also to
Rev Diana Macnaughton, Davy Scott for excellent catering, Spittal Bowling Club, which was the most appropriate venue to share our memories. Special thanks to Malcolm and Jodi Mace for their exemplary care and attention.
The retiring collection totalled £870
for St John's Church and
Berwick Youth Project.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 12, 2020