(Duns) Mum Margaret and family wish to thank all who have shown us their support and kindness on the sad loss of Louise, who died on 19th February at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, aged 46 years. Cremation service was held at Houndwood on 3rd March and our thanks are expressed to Rhona Bell for her comforting service, David Martin for funeral arrangements, staff at Houndwood Crematorium, The White Swan, Duns and to all who attended and donated to the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 12, 2020
