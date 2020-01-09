Home

TRACEY Margaret Mary Peacefully at the Braidhills Nursing Home in Edinburgh on the 2nd January 2020.
Margaret aged 100 years,
beloved Daughter of the late Peter and Jane Tracey, a dearly loved Sister,
Aunt and Great Aunt.
Requiem Mass in Our Lady and
St Cuthbert RC Church, Ravensdowne on Tuesday the 14th January 2020 at 11am. Thereafter to Berwick Cemetery for approximately 12.15pm to which all family and friends are invited. R.I.P
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Jan. 9, 2020
