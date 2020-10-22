Home

Mary Black Notice
BLACK (Horncliffe)
Mary Passed away peacefully at Hillside Lodge on
17th October 2020
aged 86 years young.
Beloved wife of the late Wattie, much loved mum of Isabel, Robert and Diane, second mum to Pamela.
Cherished nannie and great nan.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Houndwood Crematorium on Wednesday 28th October at
2:30pm. Due to current restrictions, numbers limited to family only.
Cortege will leave from 6 The Crescent, Horncliffe at 1:40pm for those who wish to pay their respects.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Oct. 22, 2020
