ROBERTS Mary At Cramlington Hospital on September 2nd, aged 71. Dearly loved wife of Kenny, loving mother to Kenneth,
John and Ayshea and a
devoted granny and great granny.
Private family restricted service at Charles Mace and Sons Service
Chapel 42 Castlegate on
Monday 14th September at 12:30.
The cortege will leave at approximately 1:00pm for those who wish to pay their respects. Family flowers only please but if desired donations to the R.N.L.I. http://maryroberts1.muchloved.com
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 10, 2020