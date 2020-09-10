Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles Mace & Sons (Berwick Upon Tweed)
42 Castlegate
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 1JT
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Roberts

Notice Condolences

Mary Roberts Notice
ROBERTS Mary At Cramlington Hospital on September 2nd, aged 71. Dearly loved wife of Kenny, loving mother to Kenneth,
John and Ayshea and a
devoted granny and great granny.
Private family restricted service at Charles Mace and Sons Service
Chapel 42 Castlegate on
Monday 14th September at 12:30.
The cortege will leave at approximately 1:00pm for those who wish to pay their respects. Family flowers only please but if desired donations to the R.N.L.I. http://maryroberts1.muchloved.com
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -