WHITE Mary
(née Williamson) Aged 86 years at Southampton General Hospital on 31st December.
Beloved wife of Michael. Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on
27th January at 2.30pm at Portchester Chapel, Portchester, Hampshire.
No flowers please, donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support and R.N.L.I. gratefully accepted
c/o and all enquiries to
Ruby Funerals,
175 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent
Hampshire. PO13 9BX
Tel: 023 9307 4483
Published in Berwickshire News on Jan. 16, 2020