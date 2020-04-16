|
|
|
Dobson Muriel Patricia
(Chatton) Widow of Ronald Leslie Dobson, mother to Les Dobson, died peacefully at Tweedmouth House, Berwick
on Friday 3rd April 2020.
In line with current restrictions, the funeral will be a private graveside service at Chatton (today)
Thursday 16th April 2020 at 11:30.
Les, his wife Carol and daughter Emma would like to thank all the staff at Tweedmouth House for the care, compassion and love shown to Muriel during her time as a resident there.
Published in Berwickshire News on Apr. 16, 2020