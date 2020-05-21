Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Neil Shearer

Neil Shearer Notice
SHEARER (Berwick Upon Tweed)
Neil Alastair Peacefully at North Tyneside General Hospital on 13th May 2020 aged 47.
Beloved Son of Edna and Alastair and Step Son to Sandra. Dear Brother of Ian, Brother in law to Gillian & Uncle to Amber. Neil will be sorely missed by
all of his family and friends. Due to the current Government guidelines, a private cremation will be held at the family's request.
All enquiries to Co-Op Funeralcare Berwick. 01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on May 21, 2020
