Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ninian Sanderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ninian Sanderson

Notice Condolences

Ninian Sanderson Notice
Sanderson Ninian Ross Peacefully after a short illness at Wansbeck Hospital
on July 3rd aged 89.
Beloved husband of the late Hazel
and the late Ann and a loving dad
and grandad.
Due to restrictions on numbers of mourners the service will be family
only but the cortege will leave from
Wallace Green Church at 10.45am
on Friday 10th July for those who
wish to pay their last respects.
Donations in lieu of flowers if
desired to the Oncology Unit,
Berwick Infirmary, TD15 1LT.
Published in Berwickshire News on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -