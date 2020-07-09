|
|
|
Sanderson Ninian Ross Peacefully after a short illness at Wansbeck Hospital
on July 3rd aged 89.
Beloved husband of the late Hazel
and the late Ann and a loving dad
and grandad.
Due to restrictions on numbers of mourners the service will be family
only but the cortege will leave from
Wallace Green Church at 10.45am
on Friday 10th July for those who
wish to pay their last respects.
Donations in lieu of flowers if
desired to the Oncology Unit,
Berwick Infirmary, TD15 1LT.
Published in Berwickshire News on July 9, 2020