|
|
|
Brown Patricia
(Perth/ Coldstream) David, Stuart, Louise and family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the cards, flowers and kind expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss of Tricia.
Special thanks to the Dr's Ferguson, Erwin, Walker, all staff at
Cornhill Macmillan Centre, Perth,
Oncology Unit PRI and Ward 32 Ninewells Hospital, district nurses
and carers. Grateful thanks to Jim Petherick for his comforting
ceremony and all the staff at James McEwan & Son Funeral Directors for their professional assistance and the Huntingtower Hotel. Thanks to everyone who attended Perth Crematorium and generously
donated the sum of £2010.
Published in Berwickshire News on Jan. 9, 2020