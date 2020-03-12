|
|
|
WEATHERHEAD BSc
Rennie Dunbar and St Abbs.
Loved by and devoted to his family, dearly loved husband of Jean and much loved father of Haydée
and Suilven, grandfather of Brandon and brother of Myrtle.
On Monday 9th March 2020, in the compassionate care of the staff of Ward 1 at East Lothian Community Hospital (Roodlands Hospital).
A private cremation will be held
at his request.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be given on retiral in
aid of Parkinson's Disease Research.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 12, 2020