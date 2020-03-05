|
|
|
ASHWOOD Robert (Bob) Steele Passed away peacefully on
18th February 2020, aged 75 years.
Loving husband, father and grandfather.
You haven't really left us,
nor have you travelled far,
Just stepped into God's lovely room,
and left the door ajar.
Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Hilltop on Tuesday 10th March at 12.30p.m. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of Bob for the British Lung Foundation may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 5, 2020