Robert Thomson

Robert Thomson Notice
Thomson Robert Masson (Bob)
Coldingham At the Knoll Hospital on Friday 18th September 2020 aged 81.
Dearly loved husband of Mary.
Devoted father of Ian, Susan,
Peter & Roy. Dear father-in-law of Hazel, Audrey Lorna and the late Gordon. Proud Grandad to Emma, Lisa, Fraser, Claire, Andrew & Ruby. Restricted funeral due to current
circumstances. Cortege will pass through Coldingahm from
"Fishers Brae" at sharp 12 noon on Tuesday 29th September for anyone wishing to pay their respects.
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 24, 2020
