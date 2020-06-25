|
Curtis Ronald Formerly of Glamis Hill, peacefully at
Berwick Infirmary on
June 19th, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean and a much loved father, grandfather,
great grandfather and brother.
A private family funeral service
will be followed by interment at Tweedmouth Cemetery on
Friday 26th June at 11.45am.
Flowers welcome or, if desired, donations to Berwick Swan
and Wildlife Trust.
Special thanks to all staff at Ward 1, Berwick Infirmary for their
care and kindness.
Published in Berwickshire News on June 25, 2020