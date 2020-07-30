|
|
|
WILSON Ruby H
(Berwickshire) At Queen's House, Kelso, on 24th July, 2020, peacefully, Ruby, formerly of Ravelaw, Duns and Thornton, Berwick-upon-Tweed,
dearly loved wife of the late John, and much loved mother of Grace, Margaret and Ruth. Greatly valued friend of Keith, the late Stuart, Andrew and Alistair, and treasured grandmother and
great grandmother.
A service of Thanksgiving for Ruby's
life for immediate family (due to
Covid-19 restrictions) will be held
at St. Andrew's Scottish Episcopal Church, Kelso on Monday, 3rd August, 2020. The interment will follow at Chirnside Cemetery.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all who nursed and cared for Ruby at Queen's House, and to everyone who faithfully visited her.
Published in Berwickshire News on July 30, 2020