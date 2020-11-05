|
|
|
BULMAN (Lowick)
Stanley Robert
known as Robbie Passed away peacefully on
29th October in Alnwick Infirmary. Beloved husband of Margaret, devoted Dad of Vicky and Richard. Much loved granda to Ben and Olivia.
He will be greatly missed by all family & friends.
Funeral service to be held at Lowick Church on Thursday 12th November at 11am followed by a burial at Kyloe.
Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to St Johns the Baptist Church at Lowick.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Berwick
01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Nov. 5, 2020