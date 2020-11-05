Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Berwick Upon Tweed
Tweedside Lodge
Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland TD15 2AW
01289 307 438
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Bulman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Bulman

Notice Condolences

Stanley Bulman Notice
BULMAN (Lowick)
Stanley Robert
known as Robbie Passed away peacefully on
29th October in Alnwick Infirmary. Beloved husband of Margaret, devoted Dad of Vicky and Richard. Much loved granda to Ben and Olivia.
He will be greatly missed by all family & friends.
Funeral service to be held at Lowick Church on Thursday 12th November at 11am followed by a burial at Kyloe.
Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to St Johns the Baptist Church at Lowick.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Berwick
01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -