ROBINSON (Berwick Upon Tweed)
Sydney Andrew known as Syd Suddenly but peacefully in the Freeman hospital on the
5th September aged 77.
Much loved Husband to the late Janette, very much loved Dad to Caroline & Step Dad to Hazel,
Father in law to Richard & Neil.
A dearly loved Brother to Doris, Uncle to Sandra & Graeme, Grandad to Naomi, Ryan & Sammy.
Syd will be sadly missed by all family & friends. Private service due to current restrictions. Donations in lieu,
if desired, to CLIC Sargent.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Berwick 01289 307438
Published in Berwickshire News on Sept. 10, 2020