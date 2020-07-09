|
Malone (Cockburnspath) Peacefully at
Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Wednesday 1st July 2020, Terence Albert (Terry)
aged 76 years, much loved
husband of the late Margaret.
Dear dad to Joanne, father-in-law to John and loving grandad to Jamie.
There will be a restricted service at Bankhead Cemetery but the funeral cortege will pass through Cockburnspath Square around
1pm on Friday 10th July for anyone wishing to pay their respects.
Family flowers only.
Published in Berwickshire News on July 9, 2020