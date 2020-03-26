|
|
|
WILSON Alice and family would like to thank all for their kindness and support
following the sad loss of Tommy. To all who have sent messages, cards and
flowers, we are deeply grateful.
We are comforted by all those who attended the memorial service in Coldstream Parish Church and are grateful to the Rev David Taverner
for his comforting service,
Pipe Major Tosh McDonald, Michael Lowrey, Russell Kirk, Bobby Hanlon and Johnny Fulton for their contribution during the service, Old Post Office Flowers for their floral contribution, Streamers for their excellent catering and the British Legion Club for the use of their premises. A special thanks to
Kyle Brothers for their caring and professional arrangements.
The retiring collection raised a total
of £565 for Chest Heart and
Stroke Scotland.
Published in Berwickshire News on Mar. 26, 2020