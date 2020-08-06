|
|
|
FRIZZEL William James (Billy) The family of the late
William (Billy) Frizzel
would like to thank everyone who sympathised with us in our recent
sad loss. Our grateful thanks to the marvellous medical/nursing staff of
the Department of Medicine for
the Elderly (DME) Ward in the
Borders General Hospital for
their loving care and attention.
Thanks to the Careline Carers who provided excellent care at home,
Emma Humphreys and District
Nursing team and the staff of
Birch Hill Residential Care Home
and Hillside Lodge Nursing Home.
Thanks also to all our relatives,
friends, neighbours and carers who sent cards, flowers, called at the house, telephoned, stood outside the church to pay their respects or made donations to the DME Ward at BGH.
A special thanks to Joe McNeilly, Michael Veitch and David Taverner
for their prayers, words of comfort
and pastoral care, especially over
the past four months.
Sincere thanks to Rev Rob Kelsey
and Joe McNeilly for conducting the private funeral service and to
organist Julian Bonia for playing
all our requested music.
Further thanks to Charles Mace and Son, Funeral Directors, for their professional and personal service
and any others we may have missed.
Please accept this as our
grateful thanks; you have helped
make our burden a little lighter.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Berwickshire News on Aug. 6, 2020