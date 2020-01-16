|
|
|
Johnston Eyemouth Peacefully at
Borders General Hospital on
Saturday 11th of January 2020.
William (Billy) aged 73 beloved husband of the late Eileen, much loved dad of Billy, Shirley, Paul and Andrew.
A proud grandad and
great grandad to all the family.
A service will take place on
Friday 24th January at 12.30pm in
Eyemouth Parish Church,
followed by interment at
Eyemouth Cemetery at 1.15pm,
to which all friends are respectively invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Eyemouth Day Hospital and
Leuchie House North Berwick.
Published in Berwickshire News on Jan. 16, 2020