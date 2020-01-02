|
Purves Wilma The family of the late Wilma would sincerely like to thank all friends and relatives for the cards and support given to
them on the loss of their mum.
Thanks also to the Reverend David Taverner, Kyle funeral directors,
the British Legion, Coldstream and Streamers sandwich bar for their
help and professionalism.
The retiring collection at the church raised a total of £506.60 which will be split between Coldstream in Bloom and the Poppy appeal, again may we thank you all for your kind generosity, Mum would have been truly humbled.
Published in Berwickshire News on Jan. 2, 2020