|
|
|
Morley Agnes Jane
(known as Joyce) Formerly of Wrestlingworth,
sadly passed away peacefully on
17th September 2020 in Hinchingbrooke Hospital,
aged 93 years.
Loving mother to Diane, Jennifer & Andrew, and much loved nan, great grandmother, mother in law and sister.
Joyce will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 8th October at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road,
at 11.30am.
Due to current restrictions, family only.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Sue Ryder, Moggerhanger, may be sent to G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds. SG19 1AG or via their website. www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 2, 2020