Agnes Stock

Agnes Stock Notice
STOCK Agnes Jane of Sandy, passed away at home on Tuesday 22nd September 2020
aged 100 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Arthur,
Father of Derrick and Norma
and Father in law to Louis.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 14th October in Beeston Methodist Chapel at 11 am
(restricted numbers)
followed by interment in
Sandy Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Beeston Methodist Chapel may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG or via their website www.ghseamer.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 2, 2020
