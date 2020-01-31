|
|
|
MURPHY Aidan Martin Passed away peacefully on 23rd January 2020, at home, after a courageous battle against cancer, aged 63 years.
Son of Luke and Johanna Murphy, beloved dad to Tracy and Marion
and partner to Gill, much loved brother and friend to many.
Family burial will take place
in the Republic of Ireland on
Wednesday 5th February.
A celebration of his life will take place on Friday 14th February 2020 in
Sandy Conservative Club at 1 pm.
All welcome.
Donations, if desired, for
The Kings Arms Project for the Homeless of Bedford, may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 31, 2020