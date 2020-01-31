Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
13:00
Sandy Conservative Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Aidan Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aidan Murphy

Notice Condolences

Aidan Murphy Notice
MURPHY Aidan Martin Passed away peacefully on 23rd January 2020, at home, after a courageous battle against cancer, aged 63 years.
Son of Luke and Johanna Murphy, beloved dad to Tracy and Marion
and partner to Gill, much loved brother and friend to many.
Family burial will take place
in the Republic of Ireland on
Wednesday 5th February.
A celebration of his life will take place on Friday 14th February 2020 in
Sandy Conservative Club at 1 pm.
All welcome.
Donations, if desired, for
The Kings Arms Project for the Homeless of Bedford, may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -