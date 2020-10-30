|
SMITH
Alan Stanley Lewis Passed away suddenly on
16th October 2020 aged 85.
Loving Dad, Grandad and
Great Grandad, and Friend to many.
Private Funeral at St Andrew's
Parish Church, Biggleswade
Thursday 12th November at 12:30.
Should you wish to pay your respects
the cortege will travel along
St Andrew's Street to the Church
for the service - Please remember
to social distance.
Donations directly to Charities
close to Alan's heart.
Enquiries c/o Woodman & Son
3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds SG18 8AP Tel; 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 30, 2020